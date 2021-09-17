Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $153.04

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.04 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 154 ($2.01). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 80,609 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 76.20. The stock has a market cap of £59.58 million and a PE ratio of -21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.79.

In related news, insider Angus Winther purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £17,000 ($22,210.61).

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

