Trivest Advisors Ltd Boosts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 3.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $29,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its position in SEA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 710,574 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the period. Stony Point Capital LLC boosted its position in SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after buying an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.28. The stock had a trading volume of 139,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,307. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $141.85 and a 1 year high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

