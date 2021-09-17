Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Airbnb makes up 0.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,745 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $535,000. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Airbnb by 1,268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.53. 332,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.64.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,766. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock worth $319,883,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.