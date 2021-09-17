Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 38,700 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,540,000. Shopify makes up approximately 5.8% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $7.68 on Friday, reaching $1,483.65. 29,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,446. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,514.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,325.25. The firm has a market cap of $185.10 billion, a PE ratio of 75.70, a P/E/G ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

