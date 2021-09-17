TRON Price Up 15.1% Over Last Week (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TRON has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. TRON has a market cap of $7.76 billion and approximately $2.45 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001464 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000928 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

