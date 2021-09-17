Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) to Issue GBX 0.49 Dividend

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON TIGT opened at GBX 77.80 ($1.02) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 77.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 75.39. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 79.59 ($1.04). The stock has a market cap of £250.57 million and a PE ratio of 12.00.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

