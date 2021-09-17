True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Update

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TUERF opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.86. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

