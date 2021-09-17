Truegame Market Cap Achieves $58,803.20 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Truegame has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a total market cap of $58,803.20 and $1,552.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00058702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00131508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013333 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

