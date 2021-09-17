Truist Securiti Weighs in on O-I Glass, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of O-I Glass in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Roxland forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Monday. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

NYSE OI opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,542,000 after acquiring an additional 578,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

