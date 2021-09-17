TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decrease of 77.5% from the August 15th total of 250,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $5.06 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 40.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. Research analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

