Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.72

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.72 and last traded at $38.18, with a volume of 1087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.43.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.70.
About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)
Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.
