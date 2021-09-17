Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 11.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Turning Point Brands by 2.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

