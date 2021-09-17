U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Gold by 45.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

USAU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAU opened at $10.15 on Friday. U.S. Gold has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.