Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lifted by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,757 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $421,672,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $367,942,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after buying an additional 6,204,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

