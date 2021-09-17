UBS Group Downgrades Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DZ Bank lowered Merck KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Merck KGaA has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

