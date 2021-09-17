Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading Up 5.4% This Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $18.58 million and approximately $128,872.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for $0.0743 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00070834 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00119847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00179649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,439.92 or 0.07179540 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,741.61 or 0.99642630 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.24 or 0.00827008 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

