Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,600 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,268.18 ($55.76).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,968.82 ($51.85) on Thursday. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market cap of £102.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.96%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, for a total transaction of £749,781 ($979,593.68). Insiders bought a total of 18,356 shares of company stock valued at $75,003,336 over the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

