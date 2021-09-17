Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $203.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.