Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $256.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.17.
NYSE:UNP opened at $203.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average of $219.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
