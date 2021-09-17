United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,248,000 after purchasing an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $191.75. 22,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

