United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,628 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 1.9% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Spotify Technology worth $33,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $244.66. 19,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,895. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.63.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

