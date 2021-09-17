United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Purchases 3,028 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up 3.0% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,199,000 after buying an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Booking by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 383,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after buying an additional 19,552 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Booking by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 317,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,941,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,337.51. 5,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,216.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,286.96. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

