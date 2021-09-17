United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $65,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $342.44. The company had a trading volume of 143,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $365.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $368.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.