Unity Software (NYSE:U) versus Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Unity Software (NYSE:U) and Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Unity Software alerts:

74.7% of Unity Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Unity Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Tyler Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Unity Software and Tyler Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -52.08% -17.16% -13.10% Tyler Technologies 12.30% 10.03% 6.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Software and Tyler Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $772.45 million 49.17 -$282.31 million ($1.16) -115.90 Tyler Technologies $1.12 billion 17.11 $194.82 million $4.24 110.32

Tyler Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tyler Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Unity Software and Tyler Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 1 2 11 0 2.71 Tyler Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

Unity Software presently has a consensus target price of $129.92, suggesting a potential downside of 3.36%. Tyler Technologies has a consensus target price of $525.84, suggesting a potential upside of 12.42%. Given Tyler Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tyler Technologies is more favorable than Unity Software.

Summary

Tyler Technologies beats Unity Software on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes. The Appraisal and Tax segment provides systems and software that automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal property, as well as property appraisal outsourcing services for local governments and taxing authorities. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.