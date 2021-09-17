Universe Pharmaceuticals INC’s Lock-Up Period Will End on September 20th (NYSE:UPC)

Universe Pharmaceuticals’ (NYSE:UPC) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. Universe Pharmaceuticals had issued 5,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NYSE UPC opened at $2.27 on Friday. Universe Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Universe Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Universe Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

