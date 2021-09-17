UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Cut to $18.22

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $21.63 to $18.22 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of TIGR opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 5,487.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after buying an additional 1,105,716 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

