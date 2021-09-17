UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Price Target Cut to $18.22

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $21.63 to $18.22 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of UP Fintech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.
Shares of TIGR opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $38.50.
UP Fintech Company Profile
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
