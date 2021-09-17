UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 3.7%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 28,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,340,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

TIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 5,487.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UP Fintech by 670.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

