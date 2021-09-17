UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 3.7%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $12.91. Approximately 28,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,340,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.
TIGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.
UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
