Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Short Interest Update

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $712.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

