Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells $12,420.00 in Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $12,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael R. Long sold 207 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $1,148.85.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,840.00.

Usio stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Usio by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Usio by 324.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 59,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $566,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

