Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,100 shares, a growth of 351.6% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 211,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,392,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vallon Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VLON opened at $6.58 on Friday. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $10.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

