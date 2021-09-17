Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 15,000 Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,266,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vasta Platform were worth $10,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronit Capital LLP grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 845,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 528,263 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Vasta Platform during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vasta Platform has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Vasta Platform stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Vasta Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). Research analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

