Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stake in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its holdings in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,354 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 5.73% of Gold Resource worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Resource by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,793,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 62,008 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Gold Resource by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gold Resource by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,205 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth about $2,833,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gold Resource by 468.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 345,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 million, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.72. Gold Resource Co. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $3.83.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 0.39%. Analysts predict that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

GORO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

