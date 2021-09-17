Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.97 Million Stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,006,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of GoldMining worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 72,555 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoldMining by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLDG. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GoldMining from $3.20 to $3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.75) on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of GLDG stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 million and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal exploration properties are the Whistler project comprising 304 Alaska State mineral claims covering an area of 17,159 hectares located northwest of Anchorage; Yellowknife project consisting of 34 mining leases and 2 mineral claims with an aggregate area of approximately 12,239 hectares situated to the city of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories; and Titiribi project, which covers 1 concession with an area of approximately 3,919 hectares located in central Colombia.

