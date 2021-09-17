Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,701,000 after purchasing an additional 65,992 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 94,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 40.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BTT opened at $26.14 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $24.71 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

