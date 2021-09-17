Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 17,761 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 223,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after purchasing an additional 47,880 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 29.4% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 61.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.21.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

