Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $320.41. The stock had a trading volume of 345 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.14. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.60 and a fifty-two week high of $323.16.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

