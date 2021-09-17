Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Stock Position Reduced by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $247,000.

ESGV stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.70. 10,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,360. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $58.76 and a one year high of $84.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71.

