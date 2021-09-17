Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 13.5% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 924,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after purchasing an additional 291,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.27. 169,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,766. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.