Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,770,000 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the August 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.20. The stock had a trading volume of 63,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,688,766. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.41 and its 200-day moving average is $85.65. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $88.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BND. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

