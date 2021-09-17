Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz Sells 2,930 Shares

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.79. 2,991,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.48 and a beta of 1.17. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. Cowen started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,105,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,572,000 after acquiring an additional 479,863 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 400,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 272,919 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $1,138,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 157,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 104.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

