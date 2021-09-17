Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxcyte Inc.is a biopharmaceutical company develops vaccines for infectious diseases. It offers conjugate, pneumococcal conjugate and complex antigen-based vaccines. Vaxcyte Inc.is based in Foster City, California. “

PCVX stock opened at $26.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 0.49. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $58.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.46.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $120,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,109.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,120. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 47.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 59.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 29.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 495,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 907.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 81,771 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

