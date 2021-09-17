Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

VEGPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vectura Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vectura Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88.

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France.

