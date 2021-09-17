Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $550 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.32 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. 1,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,933. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $346.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vera Bradley stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 96.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Vera Bradley worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

