Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Verbund has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.32 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

