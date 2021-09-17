Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

VRNA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verona Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $331.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Verona Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $9.72.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 18.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Verona Pharma by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 939,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after purchasing an additional 129,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

