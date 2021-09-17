Vertcoin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $31.97 million and approximately $151,777.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,541.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.68 or 0.07237159 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.28 or 0.00381309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.70 or 0.01318199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.00551758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00506245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.40 or 0.00339490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006416 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,821,197 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

