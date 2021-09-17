Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.88 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.200 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

VRT traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.97. 43,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,523. Vertiv has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vertiv stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 77,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

