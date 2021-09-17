Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,593 Shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of VirnetX worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in VirnetX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VirnetX by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get VirnetX alerts:

NYSE VHC opened at $4.18 on Friday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $297.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 66,841.95%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for VirnetX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirnetX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.