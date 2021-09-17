Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $1,757,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $444,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

