Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,510,000 after buying an additional 72,197 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 64,005 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,816 shares of company stock worth $2,637,373 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVLT opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.09, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

