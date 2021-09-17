Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Horizon Bancorp worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,355,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,343,000 after acquiring an additional 390,665 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,820,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,823,000 after acquiring an additional 487,108 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,630,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 705,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.97.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

